Le Moyne hosts Stonehill after Koffi’s 21-point showing

Stonehill Skyhawks (8-14, 5-4 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (11-11, 6-3 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces Le Moyne after Hermann Koffi scored 21 points in Stonehill’s 58-57 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Dolphins have gone 5-2 at home. Le Moyne is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Skyhawks are 5-4 in NEC play. Stonehill ranks seventh in the NEC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

Le Moyne averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.9 per game Stonehill gives up. Stonehill has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Le Moyne have averaged.

The Dolphins and Skyhawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakai Sanders is averaging 10.3 points and four assists for the Dolphins. Trent Mosquera is averaging 13.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the past 10 games.

Koffi is scoring 14.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Skyhawks. Davante Hackett is averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

