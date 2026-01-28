Lawson and Loyola Marymount host Pacific

Pacific Tigers (8-12, 3-6 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (12-8, 6-3 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (8-12, 3-6 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (12-8, 6-3 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts Pacific after Jess Lawson scored 23 points in Loyola Marymount’s 69-60 loss to the San Diego Toreros.

The Lions are 7-3 in home games. Loyola Marymount is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 3-6 in conference games. Pacific allows 66.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

Loyola Marymount is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 40.8% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Loyola Marymount has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andjela Matic is averaging 10 points and 3.3 assists for the Lions. Lawson is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Sophia Mindermann averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Winner Bartholomew is averaging 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

