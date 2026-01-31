Kennesaw State wins 76-53 against New Mexico State

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — RJ Johnson had 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 76-53 victory against New Mexico State on Saturday.…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — RJ Johnson had 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 76-53 victory against New Mexico State on Saturday.

Johnson added nine rebounds and seven assists for the Owls (14-8, 6-5 Conference USA). Jaden Harris scored 16 points while going 5 of 11 (4 for 10 from 3-point range). Frankquon Sherman had 11 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Jemel Jones finished with 13 points for the Aggies (10-11, 3-8). New Mexico State also got 10 points and 10 rebounds from Julius Mims. Chris Terrell had seven points and two steals.

Kennesaw State took the lead with 12:14 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Johnson led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put the Owls up 43-24 at the break. Sherman scored eight second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.