Jones and Quinnipiac host Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (9-13, 5-6 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-8, 7-4 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (9-13, 5-6 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-8, 7-4 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Sacred Heart after Asim Jones scored 22 points in Quinnipiac’s 71-64 loss to the Marist Red Foxes.

The Bobcats are 8-2 on their home court. Quinnipiac is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

The Pioneers are 5-6 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart is sixth in the MAAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Dashon Gittens averaging 2.0.

Quinnipiac is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

The Bobcats and Pioneers match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Zimmerman is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 16.4 points. Jones is shooting 44.4% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Nyle Ralph-Beyer is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 13.6 points. Gittens is averaging 13.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.