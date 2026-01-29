Hollensteiner and Harvard host Yale

Yale Bulldogs (5-13, 1-4 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-8, 3-2 Ivy League) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Yale Bulldogs (5-13, 1-4 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-8, 3-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts Yale after Mary Hollensteiner scored 22 points in Harvard’s 84-38 win against the Cornell Big Red.

The Crimson are 4-2 on their home court. Harvard is 0-4 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 in conference play. Yale ranks sixth in the Ivy League shooting 29.6% from 3-point range.

Harvard is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Yale allows to opponents. Yale has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Harvard have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Wright is averaging 14.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Crimson. Saniyah Glenn-Bello is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ciniya Moore is averaging 16.7 points for the Bulldogs. Ke’iara Odume is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 58.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.