High Point faces Charleston Southern on 8-game win streak

High Point Panthers (18-2, 7-0 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-14, 4-3 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point will look to keep its eight-game win streak alive when the Panthers take on Charleston Southern.

The Buccaneers have gone 3-6 in home games. Charleston Southern is sixth in the Big South scoring 59.8 points while shooting 38.1% from the field.

The Panthers have gone 7-0 against Big South opponents. High Point ranks fifth in the Big South with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Anna Haeger averaging 6.0.

Charleston Southern is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 36.6% High Point allows to opponents. High Point averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Charleston Southern allows.

The Buccaneers and Panthers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyonna Bailey is averaging 15.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Caelan Ellis is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Macy Spencer is scoring 18.9 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Panthers. Aaliyah Collins is averaging 12.6 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

