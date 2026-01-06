Gardner-Webb hosts UNC Asheville after Gray’s 21-point performance

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-10, 0-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-11, 1-0 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-10, 0-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-11, 1-0 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb plays UNC Asheville after Amina Gray scored 21 points in Gardner-Webb’s 54-48 victory against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-2 in home games. Gardner-Webb averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 in Big South play. UNC Asheville is the best team in the Big South allowing only 60.3 points per game while holding opponents to 35.0% shooting.

Gardner-Webb averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 4.9 per game UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 63.4 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 66.3 Gardner-Webb gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 12.3 points. Jaelyn Acker is shooting 35.1% and averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games.

Nia Green is averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Aileen Marquez is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 55.7 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

