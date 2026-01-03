Frost, Stony Brook Seawolves square off against the William & Mary Tribe

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-9, 0-1 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-4, 1-0 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-9, 0-1 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-4, 1-0 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary hosts Stony Brook in a matchup of CAA teams.

The Tribe have gone 2-2 at home. William & Mary is seventh in the CAA scoring 64.7 points while shooting 40.3% from the field.

The Seawolves are 0-1 in CAA play. Stony Brook has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

William & Mary scores 64.7 points, 6.1 more per game than the 58.6 Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook’s 36.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than William & Mary has allowed to its opponents (39.9%).

The Tribe and Seawolves match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie Fox is averaging 11.3 points and six rebounds for the Tribe. Cassidy Geddes is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Janay Brantley is averaging 11.5 points for the Seawolves. Caitlin Frost is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 7-3, averaging 64.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 54.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

