Florida has Draymond Green to thank for Thomas Haugh’s return to college

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — If Florida wins the national championship next season, Draymond Green should get a ring. The Golden…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — If Florida wins the national championship next season, Draymond Green should get a ring.

The Golden State Warriors forward was instrumental in convincing Gators star Thomas Haugh to postpose his NBA future and stay in school another year.

Haugh re-signed with Florida on Tuesday, nearly a week after teammate and close friend Alex Condon did the same, and following a conversation with Green. Center Rueben Chinyelu, meanwhile, is going through the NBA draft process with an eye on rejoining Haugh and Condon in Gainesville for another title run.

“They’re all boys, and they all want to be together,” coach Todd Golden said Wednesday.

Golden will be around, too.

“I’m definitely planning on coaching the Gators,” said Golden, who reportedly would be a target for the Warriors if coach Steve Kerr does not return.

The return of Haugh and Condon makes it unlikely that Golden would jump to the NBA. But keeping that door open could help his contract negotiations with Florida, which already said it plans on rewarding Golden with another raise and an extension.

Florida might consider sending at least a thank you card Green’s way.

Former Florida guard and current Warriors rookie Will Richard organized a conversation between Haugh and Green in which the first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection “was asking about the NBA and all these different things,” Golden said.

“I think Draymond gave him great perspective on what life in the NBA is like and what life in college is like and how enjoyable it is,” Golden added. “And it allowed him to be like, ‘All right, the NBA, not sounding arrogant, but it will be there for him.’ It’s going to be there.

“And he only has one more opportunity to be at Florida. So they had a great conversation, and I think that got him kind of thinking.”

Golden waited for Haugh to finish vacationing in Hawaii with his girlfriend before setting up a meeting in Los Angeles. Golden flew out with assistant coaches Carlin Hartman and Jonathan Safir, watched Haugh go through an offseason workout and then sat down for lunch when Haugh delivered the news.

“All of us were in great spirits for the rest of the day — and still are as a matter of fact,” Golden said.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound Haugh led the Gators in scoring last season, averaging 17.1 points, to go along with 6.1 rebounds a game as a junior. He also totaled 73 assists, 58 3-pointers, 36 steals and 33 blocked shots while helping Florida win the SEC title and secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The 2025 national champions lost to Iowa in the second round of the tournament last month, a sour ending following a standout season. Golden said that outcome — Haugh was sobbing after the game — was pivotal in getting Haugh to run it back.

“If we would have made a deep run, we probably wouldn’t have as good of a chance of getting it back,” Golden said. “I think that’s reality; that’s human nature. And I think that kind of pours into his competitiveness and the legacy that he wants to leave here at Florida.”

Florida now has re-signed 10 of its 13 scholarship players from last season, with Chinyelu potentially making it 11. Point guard Xaivian Lee graduated, and center Micah Handlogten entered the transfer portal while he awaits word on gaining an extra year of eligibility.

Golden also has a commitment from former Kentucky guard Denzel Aberdeen, who spent three years at Florida before transferring and remains close friends with Haugh, Condon and Chinyelu. Aberdeen plans to re-enroll at Florida to finish his degree and is petitioning the NCAA for a fifth year of eligibility.

“It’s just a commonsense situation, in my opinion,” Golden said. “This isn’t a 27-year-old trying to play his eighth year in college at his sixth different school. This is a 22-year-old within his fifth-year clock coming back to get his degree. I think it would be a really weird stance to try to fight him from playing.”

With Aberdeen and Chinyelu, Florida would be the team to beat in the SEC and maybe in the country. The Gators might already be that with Haugh and Condon in the fold.

“Any time you can build and maintain your roster internally, it’s the way to do it,” Golden said. “It’s not easy to do every year.”

Green surely helped.

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