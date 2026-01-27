Evansville visits Drake after Quinn’s 27-point performance

Evansville Purple Aces (5-15, 1-8 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-10, 5-5 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Evansville Purple Aces (5-15, 1-8 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-10, 5-5 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces Evansville after Jalen Quinn scored 27 points in Drake’s 76-62 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Bulldogs are 5-6 in home games. Drake ranks fourth in the MVC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Eli Shetlar averaging 4.1.

The Purple Aces have gone 1-8 against MVC opponents. Evansville is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Drake is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Evansville allows to opponents. Evansville averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Drake gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn is averaging 18.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Shetlar is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

AJ Casey is averaging 10.9 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Joshua Hughes is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 64.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.