East Texas A&M takes on New Orleans on 4-game skid

East Texas A&M Lions (6-9, 1-4 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (5-10, 2-3 Southland) New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

East Texas A&M Lions (6-9, 1-4 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (5-10, 2-3 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Privateers -7.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M looks to break its four-game losing streak with a win against New Orleans.

The Privateers have gone 2-1 in home games. New Orleans is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions are 1-4 in conference games. East Texas A&M is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

New Orleans’ average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game East Texas A&M gives up. East Texas A&M has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of New Orleans have averaged.

The Privateers and Lions face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Thomas is averaging 10.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Privateers. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Gianni Hunt is averaging 7.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Ronnie Harrison Jr. is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.