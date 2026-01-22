Counter scores 23 as Charleston beats Campbell 87-83

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jlynn Counter had 23 points in Charleston’s 87-83 win against Campbell on Thursday night. Counter had…

Counter had nine assists for the Cougars (12-8, 5-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Christian Reeves scored 21 points and added nine rebounds. Connor Hickman shot 7 of 12 from the field to finish with 18 points.

The Fighting Camels (9-11, 3-4) were led by DJ Smith, who recorded 31 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. Muneer Newton added 15 points for Campbell. Tasos Cook also recorded 15 points and two steals.

Hickman scored 14 points in the first half and Charleston went into halftime trailing 35-34. Counter scored 20 points in the second half.

