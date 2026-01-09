Cahalan and the Holy Cross Crusaders host conference foe American

American Eagles (4-10, 2-1 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-6, 2-1 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

American Eagles (4-10, 2-1 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-6, 2-1 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte Tuhy and American visit Meg Cahalan and Holy Cross in Patriot action Saturday.

The Crusaders have gone 4-2 in home games. Holy Cross is fifth in the Patriot scoring 59.2 points while shooting 39.7% from the field.

The Eagles are 2-1 in conference matchups. American is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

Holy Cross scores 59.2 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 65.0 American gives up. American’s 36.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Holy Cross has given up to its opponents (39.5%).

The Crusaders and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlyn Flanagan is averaging 9.1 points and four assists for the Crusaders. Cahalan is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Molly Driscoll is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Eagles. Madisyn Moore-Nicholson is averaging 12.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 34.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 56.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 56.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

