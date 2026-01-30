Byrd leads Alabama State against Bethune-Cookman after 29-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-11, 6-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (6-14, 3-4 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-11, 6-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (6-14, 3-4 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State hosts Bethune-Cookman after Tyler Byrd scored 29 points in Alabama State’s 96-64 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Hornets are 2-1 on their home court. Alabama State is 1-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats have gone 6-1 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is fourth in the SWAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Doctor Bradley averaging 5.0.

Alabama State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.3% shooting opponents of Alabama State have averaged.

The Hornets and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asjon Anderson is scoring 16.9 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 12.4 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Jakobi Heady is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 17.2 points. Daniel Rouzan is shooting 53.9% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

