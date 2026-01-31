Butler plays Xavier, aims to stop road slide

Butler Bulldogs (9-12, 3-8 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (10-11, 3-9 Big East) Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Butler Bulldogs (9-12, 3-8 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (10-11, 3-9 Big East)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler will attempt to stop its five-game road slide when the Bulldogs visit Xavier.

The Musketeers have gone 7-6 at home. Xavier ranks seventh in the Big East with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by MacKenzie Givens averaging 2.5.

The Bulldogs are 3-8 in Big East play. Butler is sixth in the Big East with 14.5 assists per game led by Lily Zeinstra averaging 3.0.

Xavier averages 59.1 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 65.1 Butler gives up. Butler averages 63.7 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 65.7 Xavier allows to opponents.

The Musketeers and Bulldogs match up Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariyah Noel is averaging 15.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Musketeers. Meri Kanerva is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Zeinstra is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging nine points. Mallory Miller is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 2-8, averaging 55.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.