Bennett and the Binghamton Bearcats visit conference foe Bryant

Binghamton Bearcats (14-6, 6-1 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (14-6, 4-3 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nia Scott and Bryant host Kendall Bennett and Binghamton in America East action Thursday.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-2 at home. Bryant ranks third in the America East in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Scott leads the Bulldogs with 8.7 boards.

The Bearcats are 6-1 in America East play. Binghamton is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Bryant scores 67.2 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 62.8 Binghamton allows. Binghamton averages 13.2 more points per game (68.1) than Bryant gives up to opponents (54.9).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Mancini is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Maranda Nyborg is shooting 54.9% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Bella Pucci is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 14.2 points and 1.5 steals. Bennett is averaging 15.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 8-2, averaging 65.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

