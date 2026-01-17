Baker, Drexel Dragons square off against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks

Drexel Dragons (8-7, 1-3 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-11, 1-4 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Drexel Dragons (8-7, 1-3 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-11, 1-4 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on UNC Wilmington in CAA action Sunday.

The Seahawks have gone 4-3 at home. UNC Wilmington ranks ninth in the CAA in rebounding with 31.7 rebounds. Kylah Silver paces the Seahawks with 6.0 boards.

The Dragons have gone 1-3 against CAA opponents. Drexel leads the CAA with 15.8 assists. Grace O’Neill leads the Dragons with 4.4.

UNC Wilmington scores 62.8 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 58.1 Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 63.9 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 69.6 UNC Wilmington gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rori Cox is scoring 13.0 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Seahawks. Silver is averaging 9.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 33.0% over the last 10 games.

Deja Evans is averaging 10.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Dragons. Amaris Baker is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Dragons: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

