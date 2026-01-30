Austin Peay visits Williams-Dryden and West Georgia

Austin Peay Governors (14-6, 8-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (10-11, 4-5 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (14-6, 8-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (10-11, 4-5 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia hosts Austin Peay after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 25 points in West Georgia’s 77-74 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Wolves are 7-3 on their home court. West Georgia averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Governors are 8-1 in conference games. Austin Peay is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

West Georgia is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than West Georgia allows.

The Wolves and Governors square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams-Dryden is averaging 20.6 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Collin Parker is averaging 15.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Governors. Rashaud Marshall is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Governors: 9-1, averaging 84.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.