Alabama A&M hosts Holden and Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-17, 1-6 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-9, 6-1 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits Alabama A&M after Madison Holden scored 20 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 52-46 loss to the Jackson State Lady Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-1 at home. Alabama A&M averages 62.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-6 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Alabama A&M is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman’s 34.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Alabama A&M has allowed to its opponents (38.8%).

The Bulldogs and Wildcats face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaida Belton is averaging 6.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kalia Walker is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Daimoni Dorsey is averaging 8.3 points for the Wildcats. Kailyn Peters is averaging 9.6 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 54.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

