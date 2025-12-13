Williams scores 19 to lead No. 5 LSU in 87-61 win against Kim Mulkey’s alma mater, Louisiana Tech

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mikaylah Williams led No. 5 LSU with 19 points as the Tigers struggled for almost three…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mikaylah Williams led No. 5 LSU with 19 points as the Tigers struggled for almost three quarters before pulling away for an 87-61 win against Louisiana Tech in the Compete 4 Cause Classic on Saturday night.

It was the second game and win for coach Kim Mulkey against her alma mater.

Flau’jae Johnson had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Kate Koval also scored 13.

LSU went on a 17-3 run at the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth to expand its lead to 24. MiLaysia Fulwiley scored eight of her 10 points in the final quarter to help the Tigers (11-0) put away Louisiana Tech (5-4).

Paris Bradley had 19 points and seven rebounds for Louisiana Tech. Jianna Morris scored 11.

Mulkey was part of three Lady Techsters national championships, two as a player in 1981 and 1982, and one as an assistant coach in 1988.

LSU started slow in the game played at Smoothie King Center coming off of final-exam week. It trailed 19-17 at the end of the first quarter as Louisiana Tech did a superb job of forcing missed layups.

The Lady Techsters hit timely 3-pointers to stay within striking distance. It wasn’t until the final 2:27 of the third quarter that LSU went on its devastating run.

Up next

Louisiana Tech: Hosts Central Arkansas on Wednesday night.

LSU: Hosts Morgan State on Tuesday.

