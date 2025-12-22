Washington hosts Johnson and San Diego

San Diego Toreros (5-6) at Washington Huskies (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies…

San Diego Toreros (5-6) at Washington Huskies (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -19.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays Washington after Ty-Laur Johnson scored 23 points in San Diego’s 82-80 victory over the UCSD Tritons.

The Huskies are 4-1 in home games. Washington is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Toreros have gone 1-2 away from home. San Diego ranks fourth in the WCC with 15.6 assists per game led by Johnson averaging 4.1.

Washington’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that San Diego allows. San Diego has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Mandaquit is averaging 5.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Huskies. Wesley Yates III is averaging 15.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 40.9% and averaging 13.5 points for the Toreros. Toneari Lane is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.