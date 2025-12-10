Walker leads Georgia Tech against West Virginia after 20-point outing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-6) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) Morgantown, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-6) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech visits West Virginia after Talayah Walker scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 72-57 victory over the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Mountaineers have gone 6-1 at home. West Virginia has a 7-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 0-2 away from home. Georgia Tech ranks second in the ACC with 29.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Brianna Turnage averaging 5.7.

West Virginia averages 82.6 points, 19.6 more per game than the 63.0 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gia Cooke is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Kierra Wheeler is averaging 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 56.3%.

Catherine Alben is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 12.4 points. Walker is averaging 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.