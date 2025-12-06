UNC Greensboro secures 82-78 victory against East Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Neely’s 23 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat East Carolina 82-78 on Saturday. Neely also added…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Neely’s 23 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat East Carolina 82-78 on Saturday.

Neely also added eight rebounds for the Spartans (2-8). Lilian Marville scored 22 points and shot 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Joran Riley led the Pirates (3-6) with 25 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Giovanni Emejuru added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

UNC Greensboro went into the half ahead of East Carolina 41-33. Marville put up 10 points in the half. UNC Greensboro took the lead for good with 3:03 remaining in the second half on a layup from Neely to make it a 67-65 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.