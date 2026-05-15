Ali Jaques hired as Campbell’s women’s basketball coach

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Ali Jaques has been hired as the women’s basketball coach at Campbell, after a season…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Ali Jaques has been hired as the women’s basketball coach at Campbell, after a season in which she helped Rhode Island win a program-record 28 games.

The hiring was announced Friday.

Jaques was the associate head coach at Rhode Island under Tammi Reiss, who is now the coach at Florida. Jaques has also worked at George Washington and Seton Hall in recent years, both of those stops following a nine-season run as Siena’s head coach.

“Campbell is a great place and that was evident from the moment I stepped on campus,” Jaques said. “I knew right away this is where I wanted to be and this is the program that I want to lead.”

Campbell went 20-12 this past season and 13-5 in the CAA.

“Ali is ready to lead her own program and I have no doubt she will turn Campbell into a championship program,” Reiss said.

Jaques was an elite student-athlete in college, playing both soccer and basketball at New York University. She helped lead NYU to the 1997 Division III basketball title, along with a Final Four appearance the season before.

She has also coached at Northwestern, Dayton, Furman, Sacred Heart and Rider during a nearly three-decade career.

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AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

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