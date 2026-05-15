Brad Underwood agrees to new contract terms following Illinois’ Final Four run

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois and coach Brad Underwood have agreed to new financial terms on his current six-year contract…

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois and coach Brad Underwood have agreed to new financial terms on his current six-year contract that runs through 2031-32, and the deal could extend through 2035-36 based on the team’s performance over the next four seasons.

Athletic director Josh Whitman made the announcement Thursday, about six weeks after the Illini’s season ended with the program’s first NCAA Final Four appearance in 21 years. Contract terms were not announced. The agreement requires approval of university trustees.

“Thanks to Brad Underwood‘s tireless leadership and relentless pursuit of championships, our men’s basketball program has established itself as one of the nation’s premier programs while rewriting much of our record book,” Whitman said. “He has revitalized a proud fan base and elevated our program to new heights while competing in the most dynamic, high-stakes environment in college sports history.”

The Illini won the fourth-most games in program history with an overall record of 29-8 and they finished in a three-way tie for second in the Big Ten at 15-5. They won each of their first four NCAA Tournament games by double digits before losing 71-62 to UConn in the national semifinals.

“Illinois is a special place, and we’re coming off a special year with a trip to the Final Four,” Underwood said. “But we know there is still more to achieve. Our focus remains competing at the highest level in pursuit of a national championship. I am more motivated than ever to help bring that title home to the University of Illinois.”

Underwood is 193-110 in nine seasons at Illinois with six straight NCAA appearances.

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