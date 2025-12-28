Penn State plays North Carolina Central after Dilione’s 23-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-10) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-4, 0-2 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 1 p.m.…

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-10) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-4, 0-2 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on North Carolina Central after Freddie Filione V scored 23 points in Penn State’s 80-46 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Nittany Lions are 6-1 on their home court. Penn State scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 0-8 away from home. North Carolina Central has a 1-8 record against teams above .500.

Penn State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Penn State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dilione averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Kayden Mingo is averaging 14.5 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Khouri Carvey is averaging 14.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Gage Lattimore is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.