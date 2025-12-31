Norris and the UC Davis Aggies visit conference foe CSU Northridge

UC Davis Aggies (8-4, 1-0 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (5-6, 1-1 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (8-4, 1-0 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (5-6, 1-1 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes CSU Northridge and UC Davis face off on Thursday.

The Matadors have gone 4-2 at home. CSU Northridge averages 67.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Aggies are 1-0 in Big West play. UC Davis ranks fifth in the Big West with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Megan Norris averaging 10.3.

CSU Northridge scores 67.5 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 63.9 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game CSU Northridge allows.

The Matadors and Aggies match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rita Nazario is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Matadors. Saray White is averaging eight points over the last 10 games.

Ryann Bennett is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Aggies. Avery Sussex is averaging 12.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

