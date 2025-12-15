Montana faces Houston after Waddington’s 21-point game

Montana Lady Griz (2-6) at Houston Cougars (5-5) Houston; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Houston after Avery…

Montana Lady Griz (2-6) at Houston Cougars (5-5)

Houston; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Houston after Avery Waddington scored 21 points in Montana’s 81-65 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Cougars have gone 3-2 at home. Houston ranks third in the Big 12 with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jade Jones averaging 3.0.

The Lady Griz are 1-2 in road games. Montana has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Houston’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Montana allows. Montana averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.6 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Houston gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyndall Hunter is shooting 34.4% and averaging 10.4 points for the Cougars. Briana Peguero is averaging 8.2 points.

Mack Konig is shooting 42.3% and averaging 15.0 points for the Lady Griz. Jocelyn Land is averaging 12.8 points.

