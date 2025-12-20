Mississippi State hosts Memphis following Hubbard’s 34-point performance

Memphis Tigers (4-6) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-5) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under…

Memphis Tigers (4-6) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-5)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State takes on Memphis after Josh Hubbard scored 34 points in Mississippi State’s 87-83 win over the Long Island Sharks.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in home games. Mississippi State is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 0-2 on the road. Memphis ranks ninth in the AAC shooting 30.9% from 3-point range.

Mississippi State makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Memphis averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Mississippi State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is averaging 21.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Jayden Epps is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Dug McDaniel is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.1 steals. Sincere Parker is averaging 10.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.