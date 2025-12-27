Furman to visit Florida Sunday

Furman Paladins (6-6) at Florida Gators (11-3) Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Furman in a…

Furman Paladins (6-6) at Florida Gators (11-3)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Furman in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Gators have gone 8-1 in home games. Florida has a 9-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Paladins are 1-4 in road games. Furman is the best team in the SoCon scoring 11.3 fast break points per game.

Florida’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Furman allows. Furman averages 10.5 more points per game (68.1) than Florida gives up to opponents (57.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is averaging 25.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 3.9 steals for the Gators. Laila Reynolds is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Clare Coyle is averaging 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Paladins. Lauren Bailey is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Paladins: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

