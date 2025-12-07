Creighton visits Nebraska after Sandfort’s 20-point game

Creighton Bluejays (5-3) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-0) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -5.5; over/under is…

Creighton Bluejays (5-3) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays Creighton after Pryce Sandfort scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 72-63 win over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Cornhuskers are 5-0 in home games. Nebraska ranks second in the Big Ten with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Hoiberg averaging 4.6.

The Bluejays are 0-1 on the road. Creighton averages 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Nebraska averages 84.8 points, 13.3 more per game than the 71.5 Creighton gives up. Creighton has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rienk Mast is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Sandfort is averaging 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 44.6%.

Josh Dix is averaging 12 points and 3.4 assists for the Bluejays. Blake Harper is averaging 10.9 points and six rebounds.

