Belmont plays Richmond, looks for 9th straight win

Richmond Spiders (6-1) at Belmont Bruins (8-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont is looking to build upon its eight-game win streak with a victory against Richmond.

The Bruins are 4-0 on their home court. Belmont scores 87.1 points and has outscored opponents by 22.0 points per game.

The Spiders play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Richmond is third in the A-10 with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Beagle averaging 3.1.

Belmont averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Richmond gives up. Richmond has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 11.4 percentage points higher than the 34.9% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Lundblade is scoring 16.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bruins. Sam Orme is averaging 15.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 55.6%.

Will Johnston is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 7.4 points. AJ Lopez is averaging 11 points.

