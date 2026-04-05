Michigan squares off against UConn in the National Championship

UConn Huskies (34-5, 19-4 Big East) vs. Michigan Wolverines (36-3, 21-2 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Monday, 8:50 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UConn Huskies (34-5, 19-4 Big East) vs. Michigan Wolverines (36-3, 21-2 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Monday, 8:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan takes on No. 7 UConn in the NCAA Tournament National Championship.

The Wolverines have gone 21-2 against Big Ten opponents, with a 15-1 record in non-conference play. Michigan is fourth in college basketball with 18.9 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 5.9.

The Huskies are 19-4 in Big East play. UConn is fourth in the Big East with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Tarris Reed Jr. averaging 8.8.

Michigan averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 5.9 per game UConn gives up. UConn has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is scoring 15.1 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wolverines. Aday Mara is averaging 14.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

Reed is shooting 61.7% and averaging 14.8 points for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 84.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.