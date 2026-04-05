West Virginia squares off against Oklahoma in CBC

Oklahoma Sooners (21-15, 9-12 SEC) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (20-14, 9-10 Big 12) Las Vegas; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Oklahoma Sooners (21-15, 9-12 SEC) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (20-14, 9-10 Big 12)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia and Oklahoma meet in the College Basketball Crown.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-10 against Big 12 teams, with an 11-4 record in non-conference play. West Virginia scores 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Sooners are 9-12 against SEC teams. Oklahoma is 3-3 in one-possession games.

West Virginia averages 70.1 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 77.1 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game West Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Moore is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Honor Huff is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Nijel Pack is averaging 16.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Sooners. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Sooners: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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