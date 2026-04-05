Reported gunfire near White House under investigation

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating reports of gunfire near the White House early Sunday.

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating reports of gunfire near the White House early Sunday.

It said police responded to the area around Lafayette Park shortly after midnight.

A search of the park and nearby blocks did not locate a suspect and no injuries were reported, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in an online post.

We are investigating overnight gunfire in the area of Lafayette Park in conjunction with @DCPoliceDept and @usparkpolicepio. Anyone with information is urged to call DC Police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411 pic.twitter.com/AAUJd8Wt7L — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 5, 2026

He said the Secret Service is working with D.C. police and U.S. Park Police for a possible vehicle and a person of interest.

Guglielmi said security has been tightened around the White House, but operations remain normal.

Earlier road closures “in effect for H Street, NW (15th–17th), I Street, NW (15th–17th), and 16th Street, NW (K Street south to H Street)” ended before 8:30 a.m.

According to his schedule, President Donald Trump was at the White House overnight.

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