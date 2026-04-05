Auburn, Tulsa square off in NIT

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (30-7, 15-6 AAC) vs. Auburn Tigers (21-16, 8-12 SEC) Indianapolis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Auburn…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (30-7, 15-6 AAC) vs. Auburn Tigers (21-16, 8-12 SEC)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn and Tulsa play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Tigers have gone 8-12 against SEC teams, with a 13-4 record in non-conference play. Auburn is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Hurricane are 15-6 in AAC play. Tulsa is 5-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Auburn scores 82.8 points, 9.6 more per game than the 73.2 Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Auburn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is scoring 19.5 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Tigers. Kevin Overton is averaging 17.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the past 10 games.

David Green is shooting 49.4% and averaging 15.7 points for the Golden Hurricane. Ade Popoola is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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