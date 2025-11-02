Villanova Wildcats open season at home against the Lafayette Leopards

Lafayette Leopards at Villanova Wildcats
Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Lafayette in the season opener.
Villanova finished 11-5 at home last season while going 21-15 overall. The Wildcats averaged 63.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.5 last season.
Lafayette went 10-21 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Leopards averaged 4.7 steals, 1.9 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.