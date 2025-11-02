Live Radio
Villanova Wildcats open season at home against the Lafayette Leopards

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 3:42 AM

Lafayette Leopards at Villanova Wildcats

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Lafayette in the season opener.

Villanova finished 11-5 at home last season while going 21-15 overall. The Wildcats averaged 63.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.5 last season.

Lafayette went 10-21 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Leopards averaged 4.7 steals, 1.9 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

