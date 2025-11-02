Villanova Wildcats open season at home against the Lafayette Leopards

Lafayette Leopards at Villanova Wildcats Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Lafayette in the season…

Lafayette Leopards at Villanova Wildcats

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Lafayette in the season opener.

Villanova finished 11-5 at home last season while going 21-15 overall. The Wildcats averaged 63.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.5 last season.

Lafayette went 10-21 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Leopards averaged 4.7 steals, 1.9 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

