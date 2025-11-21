VCU plays Texas A&M in Laie, Hawaii

Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) vs. VCU Rams (3-1) Laie, Hawaii; Saturday, 11:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays Texas A&M…

Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) vs. VCU Rams (3-1)

Laie, Hawaii; Saturday, 11:30 p.m. EST

VCU went 12-19 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Rams averaged 11.9 assists per game on 21.2 made field goals last season.

Texas A&M finished 10-19 overall with a 7-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Aggies gave up 68.9 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

