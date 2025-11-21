Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) vs. VCU Rams (3-1)
Laie, Hawaii; Saturday, 11:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays Texas A&M in Laie, Hawaii.
VCU went 12-19 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Rams averaged 11.9 assists per game on 21.2 made field goals last season.
Texas A&M finished 10-19 overall with a 7-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Aggies gave up 68.9 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.