UNC Asheville Bulldogs open season at home against the Mercer Bears

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 3:42 AM

Mercer Bears at UNC Asheville Bulldogs

Asheville, North Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts Mercer for the season opener.

UNC Asheville finished 2-12 at home last season while going 4-27 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 58.2 points per game last season, 22.8 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

Mercer finished 8-22 overall a season ago while going 3-11 on the road. The Bears averaged 6.7 steals, 3.3 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

