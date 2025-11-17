Trio helps Arizona State turn 20-1 second-half run into 75-62 victory over Georgia State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Maurice Odum had 24 points, Massamba Diop had a double-double and Anthony Johnson sparked a second-half…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Maurice Odum had 24 points, Massamba Diop had a double-double and Anthony Johnson sparked a second-half rally as Arizona State beat Georgia State 75-62 on Monday night.

Odum made 10 of 19 shots with two 3-pointers for the Sun Devils (3-1). He added nine assists, five rebounds and five steals. Diop hit 5 of 7 shots and 5 of 6 free throws, scoring 15 with 11 rebounds. Johnson made 5 of 6 shots and scored 13 — all after halftime.

Malachi Brown and reserve Ayouba Berthe both scored nine in the first half to help Georgia State take a 39-34 lead into the intermission. Odum had 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting to keep Arizona State close.

Micah Tucker had a fastbreak layup to give Georgia State a 50-39 lead with 15:25 left to play. Johnson and Odum keyed a 20-1 run from there and Arizona State held Georgia State to 1-for-14 shooting down the stretch.

Brown finished with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists to pace the Panthers (1-4). Micah Tucker and Jakai Newton both scored 11. Newton made only 3 of 14 shots and missed all five of his 3-pointers. His teammates shot 9 for 20 from beyond the arc.

Georgia State shot 44.8% from the floor in the first half and made 6 of 12 from distance. The Panthers shot 26.9% in the second half and missed 10 of 13 from deep.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.