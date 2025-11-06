Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Rider Broncs host the…

Rider Broncs host the Lafayette Leopards in non-conference play

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 4:42 AM

Lafayette Leopards at Rider Broncs

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts Lafayette in a non-conference matchup.

Rider finished 4-10 at home a season ago while going 7-22 overall. The Broncs allowed opponents to score 65.1 points per game and shoot 40.2% from the field last season.

Lafayette went 10-21 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Leopards averaged 56.4 points per game last season, 6.9 from the free-throw line and 18 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up