Rider Broncs host the Lafayette Leopards in non-conference play

Lafayette Leopards at Rider Broncs Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts Lafayette in a non-conference…

Lafayette Leopards at Rider Broncs

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts Lafayette in a non-conference matchup.

Rider finished 4-10 at home a season ago while going 7-22 overall. The Broncs allowed opponents to score 65.1 points per game and shoot 40.2% from the field last season.

Lafayette went 10-21 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Leopards averaged 56.4 points per game last season, 6.9 from the free-throw line and 18 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.