Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Oregon State Beavers open…

Oregon State Beavers open season at home against the North Dakota State Bison

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 3:42 AM

North Dakota State Bison at Oregon State Beavers

Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -8.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State opens the season at home against North Dakota State.

Oregon State went 20-13 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Beavers allowed opponents to score 69.0 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

North Dakota State went 21-11 overall with an 8-6 record on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 10.4 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second-chance points and 4.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up