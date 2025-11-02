Oregon State Beavers open season at home against the North Dakota State Bison

North Dakota State Bison at Oregon State Beavers Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -8.5; over/under…

North Dakota State Bison at Oregon State Beavers

Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -8.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State opens the season at home against North Dakota State.

Oregon State went 20-13 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Beavers allowed opponents to score 69.0 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

North Dakota State went 21-11 overall with an 8-6 record on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 10.4 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second-chance points and 4.8 bench points last season.

