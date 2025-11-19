Northern Kentucky visits Central Michigan after Claerbaut’s 20-point showing

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-2) at Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan…

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-2) at Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts Northern Kentucky after Nathan Claerbaut scored 20 points in Central Michigan’s 82-59 victory against the Coppin State Eagles.

Central Michigan finished 14-17 overall a season ago while going 8-6 at home. The Chippewas averaged 7.4 steals, 2.9 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

Northern Kentucky finished 12-10 in Horizon League games and 5-10 on the road last season. The Norse allowed opponents to score 72.0 points per game and shot 44.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

