North Texas hosts Joseph and Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-4) at North Texas Mean Green (5-2)

Denton, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits North Texas after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 25 points in Prairie View A&M’s 85-82 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Mean Green have gone 4-0 at home. North Texas ranks ninth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Dylan Arnett leads the Mean Green with 6.0 boards.

The Panthers are 0-3 on the road. Prairie View A&M is eighth in the SWAC with 10.6 assists per game led by Dontae Horne averaging 2.7.

North Texas scores 71.1 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 77.4 Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than North Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Je’Shawn Stevenson is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Mean Green. Will McClendon is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Joseph is averaging 20.1 points for the Panthers. Cory Wells is averaging 13.6 points.

___

