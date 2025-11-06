Live Radio
North Dakota State Bison welcome the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 4:49 AM

Gonzaga Bulldogs at North Dakota State Bison

Fargo, North Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State takes on Gonzaga.

North Dakota State finished 13-3 at home last season while going 21-12 overall. The Bison averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 33.5 in the paint, 19.6 off of turnovers and 5.1 on fast breaks.

Gonzaga went 24-11 overall a season ago while going 11-4 on the road. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 64.4 points per game and shot 40.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

