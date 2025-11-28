Providence Friars (4-3) vs. Florida Gators (4-2) San Diego; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -10.5; over/under is…

Providence Friars (4-3) vs. Florida Gators (4-2)

San Diego; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -10.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Florida squares off against Providence in San Diego, California.

The Gators have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Florida leads college basketball with 46.0 rebounds per game led by Rueben Chinyelu averaging 11.3.

The Friars are 4-3 in non-conference play. Providence is second in the Big East scoring 91.7 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

Florida is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Providence allows to opponents. Providence has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Haugh is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Gators. Urban Klavzar is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Jason Edwards is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Friars. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 15.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

