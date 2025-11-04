NJIT secures 72-61 win over Fordham

NEW YORK ( (AP) — David Bolden scored 18 points as NJIT beat Fordham 72-61 on Tuesday in the season…

NEW YORK ( (AP) — David Bolden scored 18 points as NJIT beat Fordham 72-61 on Tuesday in the season opener for both teams.

Bolden also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Highlanders. Rocco Awad scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Jordan Rogers had 11 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

The Rams were led by DeJour Reaves, who posted 21 points, six rebounds and two steals. Zarigue Nutter added 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Fordham.

