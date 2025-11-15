Nicholls State visits Murray State following Jackson’s 26-point outing

Nicholls State Colonels (0-3) at Murray State Racers (2-1) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -14.5;…

Nicholls State Colonels (0-3) at Murray State Racers (2-1)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -14.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Nicholls State after Javon Jackson scored 26 points in Murray State’s 102-91 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

Murray State finished 16-17 overall with a 7-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Racers shot 43.3% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

Nicholls State finished 20-13 overall last season while going 8-8 on the road. The Colonels averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 13.8 from the free-throw line and 22.8 from beyond the arc.

