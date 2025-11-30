Middle Tennessee hosts Meyer and UAB

UAB Blazers (6-2) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-3) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays Middle…

UAB Blazers (6-2) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-3)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays Middle Tennessee after Jacob Meyer scored 21 points in UAB’s 75-59 win against the UTEP Miners.

The Blue Raiders have gone 2-0 in home games. Middle Tennessee is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blazers have gone 0-1 away from home. UAB has a 6-1 record against teams over .500.

Middle Tennessee averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.9 per game UAB gives up. UAB scores 12.4 more points per game (86.1) than Middle Tennessee allows to opponents (73.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Oglesby is shooting 51.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 10.1 points. Kamari Lands is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.1 points.

Meyer is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.9 points for the Blazers. Chance Westry is averaging 16.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

