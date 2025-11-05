Live Radio
Lafayette Leopards to play the Rider Broncs Thursday

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 4:44 AM

Lafayette Leopards at Rider Broncs

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts Lafayette.

Rider went 4-10 at home last season while going 7-22 overall. The Broncs averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 7.3 second-chance points and bench points last season.

Lafayette finished 7-13 in Patriot play and 4-12 on the road last season. The Leopards averaged 56.4 points per game last season, 6.9 from the free-throw line and 18 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

